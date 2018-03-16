110 Livingston Street

This spacious 2 bed 2 bath home is located in one of Brooklyn's most sought after land marked buildings and is at the nexus of Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill. Location doesn't get much better with 8 trains (2,3,4,5,M,R,F, and A) within 2 blocks while being next to all restaurants, shopping, cultural attractions and neighborhood conveniences. This unit possesses an oversized living room with big windows that allow for great light and give this home an airy feel. In addition, the apartment has plenty of closet space, bamboo floors and a Bosch washer/dryer. The modern Chef's kitchen has Viking, Subzero, Thermador and Bosch appliances. The spa-like master bathroom is fully equipped with a Jacuzzi tub, a double wide separate stall shower and dual sinks. 110 Livingston St is the perfect marriage between old world charm and new clean modern aesthetics. This timeless architectural masterpiece was built in 1925 and was converted into 300 perfectly crafted condominiums in 2007. 110 Livingston St has a state-of-the-art fitness center, common outdoor space, and a rooftop with views of lower Manhattan. There is also bike storage and a parking garage in the building for a separate fee.