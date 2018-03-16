Down a graceful driveway and past the electric gates sits this grand modern style residence at 12 Eastwood Court in Amagansett. The 2 acre property boasts extensive landscaping and abuts a large reserve ensuring privacy and seclusion. Located in the Bell Estate section of Amagansett, this residence is in close proximity to the wonderful Bay Beaches as well as the village of Amagansett and the ocean. Upon entering the glassed entryway, it is evident that the home is drenched in light. The living room, with fireplace, has soaring ceilings with sliders and windows leading out to the extensive decking surrounding the heated pool. The open plan oversized kitchen has a breakfast area loaded with skylights plus a door leading out to the pool area - perfect for outdoor entertaining. The kitchen area flows into a family room/den which has a hallway leading to the front of the home. The downstairs Master Suite also has sliders to the pool and deck area and features a sitting area, huge master bath with access to an outdoor shower and an overly large walk in closet. There are an additional two guest bedrooms with ensuite baths on the main level, plus a powder room and laundry. The stairs to the second level lead to a loft area perfect for an office or media area with a private balcony. Also on the second level is the second Master Suite boasting a fireplace, private balcony and a newly renovated bathroom. With a graceful, light filled open plan flow with tons of room for family and guests, this home is sure to enchant.