14 Temahigan Avenue

房产描述



Historic Water View Home with views of endless sunsets and sailboat races! On the market for the first time in over 50 years. Originally built in 1915, this stately Dutch Colonial has been enjoyed as a family gathering and celebration place every summer. Everything about this house....the 7 bedrooms, grand foyer, imposing dining and living rooms(both with water view), the original hand crafted wood work details and the full length wrap around covered veranda overlooking West Chop and Vineyard Sound....will help you create your own family legacy and memories on the island. You will be amazed by the classic architecture of the home and the sweeping back yard inviting games for the young and old alike. A deeded walkway to the beach is included where you can keep a dingy to row out to your moored boat, sit and watch the sun set over West Chop or take a quick dip in the Sound. Remember...this is a home where porch parties are a must!

