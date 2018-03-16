63 Conant Valley Road

房产描述



Serenity and privacy are found in this expanded, meticulously maintained Colonial. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, pristine hardwood floors, built with attention to detail and offers every amenity one could wish for. Large eat in chef’s kitchen with professional grade appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Open to the family room that has as its focal point a stunning natural stone fireplace. Both formal living room and dining room offer plenty of room for hosting. Second floor finds the master ensuite whose bath boasts a 2 person whirlpool tub, glass enclosed shower and oversized walk in closet. Three additional well sized bedrooms. The bonus room is easily utilized as a fitness room or home office. Downstairs you will enjoy many hours in the rec room with a full wet bar, wine vault and full bath with steam shower. Walk out the back through the enclosed screen porch to the yard with pool, patio and sweeping lawn. Access to Rt 123 and 12 min ride to New Canaan train.

