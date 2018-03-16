4671 Delafield Avenue

房产描述

Enjoy living in the historic area of Fieldston in a gracious 1901 classic colonial home. The bucolic area of Fieldston is home to public and private schools and leafy streets that defy the city grid. Surrounded by Tudor mansions, Dutch colonials and Mediterranean bungalows the tree lined streets of Fieldston are treated like treasures. Fieldston is conveniently located with easy access to transportation to Manhattan. This gracious 12 room house offers ample space for entertaining and cheerful, dynamic everyday living. The interior encompasses approximately 4,700 square feet. A spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace has generous sitting areas which leads to an elegant formal dining room with windows on three sides. The dining room overlooks the gardens and features French doors leading to the terrace - ideal for outdoor entertaining. The partnership strikes a positively ebullient note. Other public spaces include a glass-enclosed sun room which also overlooks the garden, and a cozy breakfast room adjacent to the foyer which leads into a well-designed and renovated windowed, chef's kitchen, and a separate butler's pantry with top-of-the-line appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors and moldings adorn the main level and there is also a powder room. The second and third floors are composed of six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wonderful sitting room/library, a billiard/play room and ample closets and storage space. The basement houses a laundry room and storage space, as well as an entrance to the garage. Both the North and South side of the house offer play areas and outdoor entertaining space. There is an additional lot West of the house which has not been developed.