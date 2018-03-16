45 East 22nd Street

房产描述

Sweeping panoramic views West, North, East, and South, from river-to-river and beyond! The clock literally stands right outside your window. Floor to ceiling windows display the amazing northern vistas of Madison Square Park; Empire State, Flatiron, and Chrysler Building; unstoppable Hudson River views to the west all the way to the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor. The jaw dropping voluminous living/dining room has views everywhere! The windowed kitchen features custom cabinetry by Molteni, honed marble countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele appliances. The spacious master bedroom features incomparable southwestern views and sunsets, a large walk-in closet, and a spectacular master bath featuring a custom wood vanity, marble inset shower and soaking tub niche, Waterworks fixtures, and a south facing window. There are two additional bedroom and two additional baths, laundry, 4-pipe fan coil HVAC systems, Kraus home automation systems, and a special bonus humidification system throughout the apartment. The apartment measures 2445 square feet. 45 East 22 Street, designed by Kohn Pederson Fox with interiors by Martin Brudnizski opened in 2017. The building features a resident manager, on-site concierge, and a 24-hour doorman, 12,000 square feet of amenities spanning over five floors include a full-floor fitness center, basketball court, golf simulator, playroom, library, billiards, cards room, and terrace with outdoor grill landscaped by Oehme Van Sweden. The Upper Club on the 54th floor, is a one-of-a-kind, spectacular living and dining room with a beautifully appointed demonstration kitchen for residents use only highlighting breathtaking panoramic views.