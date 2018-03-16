高端地产新闻
在售 - Atherton, CA, United States - ¥110,796,972
Atherton, CA, 94027 - United States

369 Fletcher Drive

约¥110,796,972
原货币价格 $17,488,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 11787
    平方英尺

房产描述

This impressive new home has a light-filled open design with full connection to the outdoor spaces and is ideal for a variety of lifestyles. Modern influences are evident at every turn with smooth sleek white walls, unique displays of natural stones, custom-stained white oak floors and cabinetry plus dazzling light fixtures in champagne bronze. Fireplace surrounds stand alone as works of art, as do two square islands in the kitchen, but it is the central staircase that is the piece de resistance an artisan-crafted sculpture of walnut and glass. The three-level floor plan is thoughtfully arranged with bedroom suites on every level. Equally sumptuous are an additional three half-baths plus a fully equipped poolside guest cottage. Not to be overlooked are lavish amenities for movie and wine aficionados, fitness, and recreation indoors and out. Highly acclaimed Las Lomitas school district.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: ML81684928

联系方式

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International Inc.
代理经纪:
Tom LeMieux
650.314.7200

周边设施

周边设施
