369 Fletcher Drive

房产描述

This impressive new home has a light-filled open design with full connection to the outdoor spaces and is ideal for a variety of lifestyles. Modern influences are evident at every turn with smooth sleek white walls, unique displays of natural stones, custom-stained white oak floors and cabinetry plus dazzling light fixtures in champagne bronze. Fireplace surrounds stand alone as works of art, as do two square islands in the kitchen, but it is the central staircase that is the piece de resistance an artisan-crafted sculpture of walnut and glass. The three-level floor plan is thoughtfully arranged with bedroom suites on every level. Equally sumptuous are an additional three half-baths plus a fully equipped poolside guest cottage. Not to be overlooked are lavish amenities for movie and wine aficionados, fitness, and recreation indoors and out. Highly acclaimed Las Lomitas school district.