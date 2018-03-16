22 Long Lots Lane

Just completed and ready to enjoy! Brand new build on quiet road, in the sought after Long Lots neighborhood. With 4,700 sqft of customized living spread over four floors this impeccably crafted, modern-farmhouse style home feels bright and polished. The kitchen opens to a family room with shiplap ceilings, built-ins and a cozy fireplace. The formal living and dining room are sharp with lacquered wainscoting and ceiling detail. The master includes a beautiful bath with glass shower and freestanding tub, plus custom closets. There are 3 additional family bedrooms on the second floor pus a finished third floor bed/bonus space. Finished lower level perfect for play space. Flat yard with stone patio and fire pit. Close to schools, train and all Westport amenities!



