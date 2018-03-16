高端地产新闻
在售 - Westport, CT, United States - ¥10,954,252
Westport, CT, 06880 - United States

22 Long Lots Lane

约¥10,954,252
原货币价格 $1,729,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4700
    平方英尺 (0.26 英亩)

房产描述

Just completed and ready to enjoy! Brand new build on quiet road, in the sought after Long Lots neighborhood. With 4,700 sqft of customized living spread over four floors this impeccably crafted, modern-farmhouse style home feels bright and polished. The kitchen opens to a family room with shiplap ceilings, built-ins and a cozy fireplace. The formal living and dining room are sharp with lacquered wainscoting and ceiling detail. The master includes a beautiful bath with glass shower and freestanding tub, plus custom closets. There are 3 additional family bedrooms on the second floor pus a finished third floor bed/bonus space. Finished lower level perfect for play space. Flat yard with stone patio and fire pit. Close to schools, train and all Westport amenities!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 170032642

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Judy Michaelis
2032475000

_