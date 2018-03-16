6 Linden Street

Location, location. Walk to shops and restaurants from this beautiful, newly painted in-town Colonial, on a quiet cul-de-sac just moments to everything Westport has to offer. Quality custom finishes on 4 floors, full house automatic generator and irrigation system are just a few of the upgrades this home has to offer Highlights include the gourmet kitchen, open concept family room with gas fireplace, and living room with stone fireplace. Relax in the amazing master with fireplace, gorgeous bath and 2 walk-in closets. Don't miss the wonderful mudroom, oversized pantry and upstairs laundry room! Finished 3rd floor and walk out lower level- both have potential for 5th bedroom and bath. Lovely setting has fully fenced yard with stone walls and patio, hot tub and club house. Road association includes a private walk-through to Trader Joe's.



