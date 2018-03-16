高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westport, CT, United States - ¥9,497,064
免费询盘

Westport, CT, 06880 - United States

6 Linden Street

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5110
    平方英尺 (0.37 英亩)

房产描述

Location, location. Walk to shops and restaurants from this beautiful, newly painted in-town Colonial, on a quiet cul-de-sac just moments to everything Westport has to offer. Quality custom finishes on 4 floors, full house automatic generator and irrigation system are just a few of the upgrades this home has to offer Highlights include the gourmet kitchen, open concept family room with gas fireplace, and living room with stone fireplace. Relax in the amazing master with fireplace, gorgeous bath and 2 walk-in closets. Don't miss the wonderful mudroom, oversized pantry and upstairs laundry room! Finished 3rd floor and walk out lower level- both have potential for 5th bedroom and bath. Lovely setting has fully fenced yard with stone walls and patio, hot tub and club house. Road association includes a private walk-through to Trader Joe's.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 170030030

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Laurie Crouse
2032278424

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Laurie Crouse
2032278424

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_