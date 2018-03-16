6 Fairway Ct

Stately stone & stucco custom CHC designed by award-winning Westfield architect David Bailey & built by B&B Contractors. Set on over 1 landscaped lot w/a coveted cul-de-sac location. Taxes $30k Circular drive & teak stone steps welcome you to this 5,000 sq.ft. manse. Porcelain foyer w/circular stairs, 20' ceils & 2 closets. Fully equipped EIK w/JennAir SS appliances, 2 sinks, quartz island, granite counters + Decor cabinets. Walls of back windows surround the breakfast & family rms. w/gas fplace, 20' ceilings & access to the bk deck.1st flr. BR or Office w/full BA. Second flr. offers two wings. One w/laundry + 3 gracious BRs. Another w/MBR suite w/gas fplc, private balcony & vaulted ceils. Stained 3.5" oak flrs.& recessed lights thruout. Oversized 3 car gar, mud & pwdr rms.+ fab. fin. basmnt w/full BA



