在售 - Westfield Town, NJ, United States - ¥11,720,226
Westfield Town, NJ, 07090 - United States

110 Wychwood Rd

约¥11,720,226
原货币价格 $1,849,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.31
    英亩

房产描述

Fabulous new construction by NCN Properties featuring 6 bedroom and 6.1 baths. 1st floor bedroom and full bath, family room with fireplace, formal living room and dining room, gourmet center island EIK with separate dining area, mudroom and powder room. 2nd level features fantastic master bedroom suite with fireplace, WIC and full luxurious bath, 2 bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath, additional bedroom, hall bath and laundry room. Third floor bedroom and full bath . Finished basement featuring rec room, bonus room and full bath. Must see!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3431512

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Frank D. Isoldi
9083012038

