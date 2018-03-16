110 Wychwood Rd

Fabulous new construction by NCN Properties featuring 6 bedroom and 6.1 baths. 1st floor bedroom and full bath, family room with fireplace, formal living room and dining room, gourmet center island EIK with separate dining area, mudroom and powder room. 2nd level features fantastic master bedroom suite with fireplace, WIC and full luxurious bath, 2 bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath, additional bedroom, hall bath and laundry room. Third floor bedroom and full bath . Finished basement featuring rec room, bonus room and full bath. Must see!



