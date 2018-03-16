28 Sawmill Lane

Elegant Mid-Country Colonial highlights its stunning 2017 Contemporary updates: a fantastic flr plan, new modern lighting, new comfort systems, new finished 500sq,ft.lower level for game/gym or media room.(making total sq ft 4380) Graceful entry leads to LR with fireplace,DR & magnificent great room opening by French doors to expansive bluestone terrace & private, level backyard. Flood-lit den with garden views adjoins smashing new kitchen featuring 2.5" thick Bianco Carrera marble island/counters, custom glass backsplash & shelving & new Viking chef appointments. Master suite has spacious stone bath featuring spa steam shower, Ultra tub, in-floor heat, custom built-in shoe closets. 4 add bdrms, 3.5 bths, 2 laundry rms. Ideal location on stunning 1.47 acres close to sch



> View additional property information and more photos