37 Mooreland Road

Sunny New Construction home by The Fieber Group with classical-transitional elegance. Grand picture-panel gallery, sweeping front to back living room, 10' coffered ceiling, library & elegant dining room; all with custom fireplace & cabinetry crafted on site. Double Statuary marble islands, Wolf, Sub-Zero culinary kitchen has an open, fluid flowing design to great room with 6 oversized French doors, terraces, verandah, expansive back yard plus fitted mudroom, 4-c garage & LL media, gym. Eight bedroom suites feature architect-designed closets & designer hi-end baths, including 2 gorgeous Thassos marble baths in master. truly breathtaking modern home commands 4 acres, landscaped pool, high elevation, meadow views, located on premier cul de sac off Round Hill Road.



