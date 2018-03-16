高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥75,710,420
免费询盘

Greenwich, CT, 06831 - United States

37 Mooreland Road

约¥75,710,420
原货币价格 $11,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (9 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 12444
    平方英尺 (4.0 英亩)

房产描述

Sunny New Construction home by The Fieber Group with classical-transitional elegance. Grand picture-panel gallery, sweeping front to back living room, 10' coffered ceiling, library & elegant dining room; all with custom fireplace & cabinetry crafted on site. Double Statuary marble islands, Wolf, Sub-Zero culinary kitchen has an open, fluid flowing design to great room with 6 oversized French doors, terraces, verandah, expansive back yard plus fitted mudroom, 4-c garage & LL media, gym. Eight bedroom suites feature architect-designed closets & designer hi-end baths, including 2 gorgeous Thassos marble baths in master. truly breathtaking modern home commands 4 acres, landscaped pool, high elevation, meadow views, located on premier cul de sac off Round Hill Road.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 101572

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Tamar Lurie
2036220245

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Tamar Lurie
2036220245

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_