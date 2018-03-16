高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sagaponack, NY, United States - ¥101,337,922
免费询盘

Sagaponack, NY, 11962 - United States

544 Hedges Lane

约¥101,337,922
原货币价格 $15,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 13.5
    浴室 (12 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 9000
    平方英尺 (4.2 英亩)

房产描述

One-of-a-kind compound on 4.2 acres in prime Sagaponack South location minutes to the ocean. Light-filled authentic 1880 barn with soaring loft-like spaces, antique hewn beams, vintage brick floor, expanded & fully updated with library/media room, serious cook's kitchen, vaulted oversized master suite with study, fireplace, his/hers baths, and private sundeck. Separate huge pool house barn with state-of-the art gym & wall of windows overlooking heated pool and spa. Spacious renovated guest house with living room, full kitchen, and 6 ensuite bedrooms. Totally private hedged grounds with orchard, sunken tennis court, wisteria shaded dining arbor, studio with 2-car garage, separate office/writer's shed, and picturesque lily pond with arched bridge like Monet's at Giverny. An amazing oasis in the heart of the Hamptons.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 0038788

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Beate V. Moore
6315376000

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Beate V. Moore
6315376000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_