544 Hedges Lane

One-of-a-kind compound on 4.2 acres in prime Sagaponack South location minutes to the ocean. Light-filled authentic 1880 barn with soaring loft-like spaces, antique hewn beams, vintage brick floor, expanded & fully updated with library/media room, serious cook's kitchen, vaulted oversized master suite with study, fireplace, his/hers baths, and private sundeck. Separate huge pool house barn with state-of-the art gym & wall of windows overlooking heated pool and spa. Spacious renovated guest house with living room, full kitchen, and 6 ensuite bedrooms. Totally private hedged grounds with orchard, sunken tennis court, wisteria shaded dining arbor, studio with 2-car garage, separate office/writer's shed, and picturesque lily pond with arched bridge like Monet's at Giverny. An amazing oasis in the heart of the Hamptons.



