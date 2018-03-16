104 Hispaniola Ln

Stunning Gulf front estate perfectly-located in Collier County's premier waterfront gated community of Barefoot Beach. This stately & newer-built home is on a highly-coveted 1.5 lot homesite with a palatial ambiance. Indulge in the sound of surf & the endless Gulf views from the multiple balconies, available to be enjoyed open air or with the comfort of electric solar shades & storm shutters. This modern 6 bed, 7.5 bath home boasts a 4-car garage, private elevator, stunning gourmet chef's kitchen, media room with theater-style seating, fitness room & a private entertainment area with separate kitchen with wet bar, dining room, living space & bedroom suite. Offers only the finest finishes including hardwood & marble floors, all marble & granite counters, custom cabinetry, coffered ceilings & contemporary designer lighting fixtures. The unmatched master suite with stunning tray ceiling includes private balcony overlooking the Gulf, spa-like master bath with marble soaking tub & digital shower control system & dual walk-in closets with hardwood/glass cabinetry & granite islands. A boat dock is also available, and can be purchased in conjunction with the home.



> View additional property information and more photos