高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bonita Springs, FL, United States - ¥34,814,122
免费询盘

Bonita Springs, FL, 34134 - United States

104 Hispaniola Ln

约¥34,814,122
原货币价格 $5,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7188
    平方英尺 (0.15 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning Gulf front estate perfectly-located in Collier County's premier waterfront gated community of Barefoot Beach. This stately & newer-built home is on a highly-coveted 1.5 lot homesite with a palatial ambiance. Indulge in the sound of surf & the endless Gulf views from the multiple balconies, available to be enjoyed open air or with the comfort of electric solar shades & storm shutters. This modern 6 bed, 7.5 bath home boasts a 4-car garage, private elevator, stunning gourmet chef's kitchen, media room with theater-style seating, fitness room & a private entertainment area with separate kitchen with wet bar, dining room, living space & bedroom suite. Offers only the finest finishes including hardwood & marble floors, all marble & granite counters, custom cabinetry, coffered ceilings & contemporary designer lighting fixtures. The unmatched master suite with stunning tray ceiling includes private balcony overlooking the Gulf, spa-like master bath with marble soaking tub & digital shower control system & dual walk-in closets with hardwood/glass cabinetry & granite islands. A boat dock is also available, and can be purchased in conjunction with the home.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217070610

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Doug Grant
2399484450

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Doug Grant
2399484450

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_