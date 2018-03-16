581 Conover Ct

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This Custom Built highly sought after Florida Style exterior home sits on one of the Best pieces of property on all of Marco Island! Situated on a TIP LOT with 245' on the Water with Southeastern and Southern breathtaking views of Robert's Bay!! No expense spared addition & renovation by the Remarkable Slocum & Christian in 2004. The addition included a massive outdoor living area with gorgeous multi-leveled curved steps leading down to a new black bottom pool & spa! NEW kitchen in 2013. With over 50 palm trees on this property it is Truly a Tropical Paradise!!!!!



