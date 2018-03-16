711 Bay Esplanade

Don't let this opportunity sail by! This stunning waterfront home has 3 beds, 3 baths, oversized 2 car garage, boat dock and lift and incredible views. Enter through the glass double doors and into the foyer/living area with open cathedral ceilings and arched windows. An abundance of natural light flows freely and glistens through the block glass wall of the dining area adding that perfect glow. Enjoy morning coffee from the breakfast room overlooking your boat or open the sliding glass doors to hear the calm of the waves and relax by the wood burning fireplace of the family room. The views are impressive in this home that also offers a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and up lighted center island. A home office can be found upon entering and overlooks the front of the property; while utility room is located near garage entrance. Guest bath with concealed shower located next to office and includes linen closet. Carpeted stairs lead to upper loft/sitting area. Double door entry opens to master suite, with vaulted ceilings and 8 foot sliding doors, capturing the panoramic views of the Intracoastal. Sitting area that could be used as exercise space opens to master bath, complete with tiled shower and raised soaking tub; also has separate water closet and linen closet. Large walk-in closet includes shelving. Two guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Guest bathroom has glass door shower and granite vanity. This home has all the amenities needed for a desirable waterfront life!



