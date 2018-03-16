高端地产新闻
在售 - Venice, FL, United States - ¥16,472,560
Venice, FL, 34285 - United States

820 Laguna Dr

约¥16,472,560
原货币价格 $2,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4366
    平方英尺 (0.61 英亩)

房产描述

BAYFRONT, island of Venice location, fast Gulf access from the private dock, 4 bedrooms, 5 bath rooms, 2 story home with heated/cooled salt water pool, estate sized 26,632 square foot lot, fabulous bay views, short boat ride from the dock to the Gulf of Mexico, 2 story foyer, stem wall construction creates a large storage basement under the house with 6' clearance, beach access a few blocks away, close to Venice Yacht Club, public boat launch, Venice Inlet, Venice Beach, downtown Venice and all the amenities of living on the island of Venice, family room used as a piano room, dining room used as a game room, laundry chute in MBR, central water and sewer service, well and sprinkler system, 3 bedrooms open to a second floor porch with full bay views, all 5 bathrooms are tastefully updated, hurricane rated doors and windows, metal roof, survey copy is available, no fees required, no rules and regulations, park your boat and trailer, or your RV, oversized 2 car garage, a quality home which has had many thoughtful updates since purchased in 2008. a trifecta of water view, water access, and island of Venice location, more photos and aerials can be seen on tour 1 and tour 2 at the top left of this listing.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: N5915114

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Terry Riley
9414931000

