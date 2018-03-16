820 Laguna Dr

BAYFRONT, island of Venice location, fast Gulf access from the private dock, 4 bedrooms, 5 bath rooms, 2 story home with heated/cooled salt water pool, estate sized 26,632 square foot lot, fabulous bay views, short boat ride from the dock to the Gulf of Mexico, 2 story foyer, stem wall construction creates a large storage basement under the house with 6' clearance, beach access a few blocks away, close to Venice Yacht Club, public boat launch, Venice Inlet, Venice Beach, downtown Venice and all the amenities of living on the island of Venice, family room used as a piano room, dining room used as a game room, laundry chute in MBR, central water and sewer service, well and sprinkler system, 3 bedrooms open to a second floor porch with full bay views, all 5 bathrooms are tastefully updated, hurricane rated doors and windows, metal roof, survey copy is available, no fees required, no rules and regulations, park your boat and trailer, or your RV, oversized 2 car garage, a quality home which has had many thoughtful updates since purchased in 2008. a trifecta of water view, water access, and island of Venice location, more photos and aerials can be seen on tour 1 and tour 2 at the top left of this listing.



