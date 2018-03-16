801 S Pointe Dr Unit 506

Live in this elegantly furnished turnkey unit at the exclusive Marea Condo in the heart of South Beach. This 3BR/3.5 BA residence offers terraces and beautiful views of the ocean and Fisher Island. Features an open floor plan with exotic stone floors throughout and custom-built solid core wood doors into every room. A private elevator opens to the unit, island kitchen with Subzero, Wolf, Asko and Electrolux appliances & self-closing cabinet doors. Nest A/C control, electric blinds, and much more. Designed by Sieger- Suarez Architects, Yabu Pushelberg and Enzo Enea. This amazing home is an oasis of exquisite tranquility in the most desirable neighborhood, South of 5th. Only 30 residences with inviting rooftop pool, Jacuzzi and lounge area, gym, spa and 24-HR security.



