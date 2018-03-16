高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥10,105,282
免费询盘

Miami Beach, FL, 33140 - United States

4775 Collins Av Unit 2904

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1490
    平方英尺

房产描述

Best Line in the Green Diamond. The only "04" on the market. Stunning spacious residence w/ spectacular unobstructed views of the ocean, Miami skyline, Intracoastal & Bay.2 bedrooms/2 full bath. Some of the features are: Exquisite white Marble flooring throughout. Open gourmet kitchen. Large Terrace w/ breathtaking city and beach views the master suite is spacious with a walking closet & master bath w/ Jacuzzi & separate Mable shower. Offering superb amenities and services. Stellar location, vibrant & elegant neighborhood. Just minutes away from SOBE, Performance Arts center, Downtown Miami , Miami international; Airport and Bal Harbour shops!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10374115

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Claudia Whitechurch
7863268615

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Claudia Whitechurch
7863268615

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_