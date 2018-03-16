4775 Collins Av Unit 2904

Best Line in the Green Diamond. The only "04" on the market. Stunning spacious residence w/ spectacular unobstructed views of the ocean, Miami skyline, Intracoastal & Bay.2 bedrooms/2 full bath. Some of the features are: Exquisite white Marble flooring throughout. Open gourmet kitchen. Large Terrace w/ breathtaking city and beach views the master suite is spacious with a walking closet & master bath w/ Jacuzzi & separate Mable shower. Offering superb amenities and services. Stellar location, vibrant & elegant neighborhood. Just minutes away from SOBE, Performance Arts center, Downtown Miami , Miami international; Airport and Bal Harbour shops!



