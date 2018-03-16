高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 - United States

41 Isle Of Venice Dr, Unit #402

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Experience the "WOW FACTOR", exquisitely finished new waterfront condo, flow thru/corner unit. Move in ready, 10' ceilings, flr to ceiling windows, electric window treatments thru-out, porcelain tile flrs, open kitchen, oversized custom center island, 6 burner gas range, wine fridge, Enormous great rm, lavish master suite with custom walk-in closet. Private switching station for bldg. generator, pvt. roof top terrace with gas, water & electric, private dock up to 50' & 20' beam. Sq ft from developer info.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: F10094005

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Peter Barkin
9546756656

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Peter Barkin
9546756656

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_