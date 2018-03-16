1126 11th Street

Newer front town home featuring vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and great curb appeal. All of the living space is on the first level with separated living and dining rooms and a kitchen with nook open to the family room. To the west of the family room is a courtyard with built in BBQ and fountain, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are all four bedrooms including large, luxurious master suite. Located in one of the top ranked school districts in the nation, this is an amazing opportunity for owner-user or investor.



