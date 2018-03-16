高端地产新闻
在售 - Manhattan Beach, CA, United States - ¥8,863,504
Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 - United States

1126 11th Street

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2310
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newer front town home featuring vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and great curb appeal. All of the living space is on the first level with separated living and dining rooms and a kitchen with nook open to the family room. To the west of the family room is a courtyard with built in BBQ and fountain, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are all four bedrooms including large, luxurious master suite. Located in one of the top ranked school districts in the nation, this is an amazing opportunity for owner-user or investor.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: SB17258127

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lauren Forbes
3108025700

