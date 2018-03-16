16864 Bayview Drive

Welcome to 16864 Bayview Dr - a unique waterfront investment opportunity with 4 units and a dock - located on Sunset Island in Huntington Harbor. The 4plex unit mix includes one 2 bedroom/1 bath unit and three 1 bedroom/1 bath units. Units have been updated and upgraded throughout the years, including granite countertops and remodeled kitchens and baths in some. Attached are two 1 car garages that provide room for parking and storage for 2 of the units. Each unit is separately metered for gas and electric (4 of each) and there is a shared onsite laundry room. A shed near the dock also offers storage space. A bright patch of green grass and sitting area on the dock provides common space for residents to enjoy. The dock generates additional income and is approximately 40' long. This rare waterfront investment opportunity affords upside in rents and the site offers possible redevelopment opportunities. Sunset Beach was officially annexed to Huntington Beach in August 2011 and this location offers convenient access to the PCH and some of the best shopping, dining and beaches in the area.



