在售 - Highland Park, IL, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

Highland Park, IL, 60035 - United States

1793 Reserve Court

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 8485
    平方英尺 (0.9 英亩)

房产描述

Lavish Luxury home by Marco Builders. All brick and stone with red tile roof tucked away on an acre of lush landscaping at end of quiet Cul-de-sac in prestigious Reserve. Elegant, newer home offers a unique floor plan perfect for entertaining. Breathtaking Venetian drama in two story entry. Sensational huge eat-in cooks Kitchen w/ two double sinks and 2 dishwashers opens to all season sunroom. Private Master wing w/ FP, wet bar, balcony, huge WI closet, deluxe Master Bath. Other features: Cove Lighting, Tray & Beamed Ceilings, column flanked arched doorways, wet bar, Butler's Pantry, en-suite BR's, 6 full baths, 1st & 2nd level Laundry rms, huge 2nd level bonus rm, zoned HVAC, central vac, paver patio & circular driveway, attached 4 car heated garage. Finished lower level offers 10' cove detailed ceilings, 2nd FR w/ marble FP, marble full bath. Pool w/ flagstone deck, hot tub, natural stone waterfall slide. Tax assessed value successfully reduced 13% for 2018. Choice HP or DF HIgh Sch.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09802659

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jacquie Lewis
8479261932

