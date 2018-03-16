1793 Reserve Court

Lavish Luxury home by Marco Builders. All brick and stone with red tile roof tucked away on an acre of lush landscaping at end of quiet Cul-de-sac in prestigious Reserve. Elegant, newer home offers a unique floor plan perfect for entertaining. Breathtaking Venetian drama in two story entry. Sensational huge eat-in cooks Kitchen w/ two double sinks and 2 dishwashers opens to all season sunroom. Private Master wing w/ FP, wet bar, balcony, huge WI closet, deluxe Master Bath. Other features: Cove Lighting, Tray & Beamed Ceilings, column flanked arched doorways, wet bar, Butler's Pantry, en-suite BR's, 6 full baths, 1st & 2nd level Laundry rms, huge 2nd level bonus rm, zoned HVAC, central vac, paver patio & circular driveway, attached 4 car heated garage. Finished lower level offers 10' cove detailed ceilings, 2nd FR w/ marble FP, marble full bath. Pool w/ flagstone deck, hot tub, natural stone waterfall slide. Tax assessed value successfully reduced 13% for 2018. Choice HP or DF HIgh Sch.



