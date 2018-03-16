Address Not Disclosed

Big Sur Poet's cabin. Perfectly situated between The Post Ranch Inn and Nepenthe with one of the very best views of the Big Sur coast, this 1937 original Trotter built log cabin oozes Big Sur authenticity and rustic charm. A massive stone fireplace anchors the living room, which opens to a huge deck and hot tub views. Tasteful kitchen and bath upgrades offer modern comforts and a detached guest house, known as the Poet's Cabin, looks out over the garden.



> View additional property information and more photos