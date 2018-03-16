9245 E Havasupai Drive

Paradise in Pima acres with panoramic views extending from the McDowella(tm)s to Camelback await from this custom entertainment wonderland on 1.69 acres. Enter through the charming front courtyard with trickling fountain and cozy stone fireplace sitting area. This magical paradise is nothing short of impressive with dramatic ceilings, grand chefs kitchen, center island & bar seating, living room overlooking the rear grounds, 16 ft floor to ceiling retractable glass doors and indoor/outdoor bar with retractable service area. The split floor plan offers separate guest wing, a private master wing with luxurious master bath, sitting room, exercise area, adjacent office and a detached guest house with kitchen, living and additional bedroom. Private and lush rear grounds offer multiple outdoor fi



> View additional property information and more photos