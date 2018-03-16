10281 E Happy Valley Road

Views in all directions from this 5 acre Estate Property gently nestled in the shadows of Pinnacle Peak. Tranquil,Quiet Setting for this Magnificent Custom Home. Impeccably cared for Updated with all the latest finishes. Enter on long pavered driveway taking in the views.Single story Home with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 5 Baths. Huge Den/Office upstairs with large balcony deck looking towards Pinnacle Peak. You will love your temperature controlled wine room that holds 800 bottles. The kitchen amenities will please any gourmet chef with huge slab granite island and gas cooking.Entertainers backyard with outdoor kitchen, expansive covered patio and inviting pool. NO HOA. Horses Allowed.This Timeless Desert Jewel offers Views,Private Location, and Immaculate Condition. This Home has it A



> View additional property information and more photos