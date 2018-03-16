高端地产新闻
在售 - Ladue, MO, United States - ¥31,044,440
Ladue, MO, 63124 - United States

10 Edgewood Road

约¥31,044,440
原货币价格 $4,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 8650
    平方英尺 (4.28 英亩)

房产描述

This Hamptons-like estate on 4.28 acres is the last house on the lane. Grand center hall opens to expansive living & dining rms with custom woodwork & fireplaces. Kitchen has limestone, granite & SubZero, Wolf, Kohler, KitchenAid appliances & 2nd staircase to the upper level. Hearth/breakfast rm has built-ins & bow window. Adjoining family rm with 14' cathedral ceiling, arched windows, stone raised hearth fireplace opens to deck, covered outdoor rm & yard. The master suite has an office, bay window, fireplace, custom bath, 26' x 10' dressing rm plus accessible 3rd floor closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have private baths. 2nd floor multi-purpose rm opens to Bedrm 4 with private bath, Bedrms 5 & 6 that share a large Jack & Jill bath, & laundry rm. Lower level rec rm, wine rm, arcade, bath & storage. Outside, there are adjoining decks, multiple brick terraces, pool, covered outdoor rm with fireplace. 4+ car garage. Sonos music system. Guest house: family rm, kitchen, 2 bdrms, bath & 2-car garage.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17089917

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
John Ryan
3149938000

