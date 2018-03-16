10 Edgewood Road

This Hamptons-like estate on 4.28 acres is the last house on the lane. Grand center hall opens to expansive living & dining rms with custom woodwork & fireplaces. Kitchen has limestone, granite & SubZero, Wolf, Kohler, KitchenAid appliances & 2nd staircase to the upper level. Hearth/breakfast rm has built-ins & bow window. Adjoining family rm with 14' cathedral ceiling, arched windows, stone raised hearth fireplace opens to deck, covered outdoor rm & yard. The master suite has an office, bay window, fireplace, custom bath, 26' x 10' dressing rm plus accessible 3rd floor closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have private baths. 2nd floor multi-purpose rm opens to Bedrm 4 with private bath, Bedrms 5 & 6 that share a large Jack & Jill bath, & laundry rm. Lower level rec rm, wine rm, arcade, bath & storage. Outside, there are adjoining decks, multiple brick terraces, pool, covered outdoor rm with fireplace. 4+ car garage. Sonos music system. Guest house: family rm, kitchen, 2 bdrms, bath & 2-car garage.



> View additional property information and more photos