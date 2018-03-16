高端地产新闻
在售 - Cozumel, Mexico - ¥21,455,714
Cozumel, Mexico

Zona Hotelera Sur- Cozumel- Quintana Roo

约¥21,455,714
原货币价格 $3,386,532
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8072
    平方英尺 (3706.581 英亩)

房产描述

Exclusive beachfront residence of the Caribbean awarded by the Biennial of Architecture of the Mexican Caribbean Quintana Roo 2015. It has terraces and spectacular views of the beautiful Caribbean Sea, infiniti pool and beautiful luxury finishes in all its areas. The residence is defined by a well-considered and luxurious contemporary style. It consists of 4 bedrooms and 7 and a half baths of which each one has beautiful walk-in closets made with the finest quality wood. It is surrounded by beautiful palm trees and beautiful fauna near a dock with the most beautiful sunrise worthy of admiration.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 1711161105565223

周边设施
