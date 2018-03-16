Zona Hotelera Sur- Cozumel- Quintana Roo

房产描述

Exclusive beachfront residence of the Caribbean awarded by the Biennial of Architecture of the Mexican Caribbean Quintana Roo 2015. It has terraces and spectacular views of the beautiful Caribbean Sea, infiniti pool and beautiful luxury finishes in all its areas. The residence is defined by a well-considered and luxurious contemporary style. It consists of 4 bedrooms and 7 and a half baths of which each one has beautiful walk-in closets made with the finest quality wood. It is surrounded by beautiful palm trees and beautiful fauna near a dock with the most beautiful sunrise worthy of admiration.