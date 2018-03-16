高端地产新闻
在售 - Jupiter, United States - ¥8,229,944
免费询盘

Jupiter, 33477 - United States

112 Olympus Circle

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3171
    平方英尺

房产描述

Magnificent total turn key 3 bedroom,den, 2.5 bath split floor plan home just steps to the beach in sought after Olympus. The wow factor when you walk through the front door will take your breath away. No details were spared when this house was remodeled. Top quality impact doors create an amazing view of your own private oasis. Travertine pavers, pool, spa, lighting and incredible landscaping complete this pristine outdoor space. The kitchen is a chef's delight with Subzero fridge, Dacor gas range, Franke 16 gauge sink and even a water pot filler. Gorgeous marble and engineered teak floors throughout. The large master suite features plantation shutters, custom closets and large ensuite. Family room features a huge coral fireplace. Roof replaced in 2014. Main AC replaced in early Nov/17.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: F1711152238700014

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties Jupiter
代理经纪:
Paul Stockall
305-510-0503

周边设施

周边设施
