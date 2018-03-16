112 Olympus Circle

房产描述

Magnificent total turn key 3 bedroom,den, 2.5 bath split floor plan home just steps to the beach in sought after Olympus. The wow factor when you walk through the front door will take your breath away. No details were spared when this house was remodeled. Top quality impact doors create an amazing view of your own private oasis. Travertine pavers, pool, spa, lighting and incredible landscaping complete this pristine outdoor space. The kitchen is a chef's delight with Subzero fridge, Dacor gas range, Franke 16 gauge sink and even a water pot filler. Gorgeous marble and engineered teak floors throughout. The large master suite features plantation shutters, custom closets and large ensuite. Family room features a huge coral fireplace. Roof replaced in 2014. Main AC replaced in early Nov/17.