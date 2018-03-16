高端地产新闻
在售 - Cape Town, South Africa - ¥26,590,825
免费询盘

Cape Town, 8001 - South Africa

约¥26,590,825
原货币价格 $4,197,049
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Set in one of the most desirable positions in Constantia on 10 395sqm's of glorious land is this magnificent Cape Dutch Homestead. Elegance and style typify the excellent standard throughout this luxuriously appointed Constantia residence overlooking the famous Groot Constantia wine farm embracing panoramic views of vineyards and mountains. Features are the high ceilings, sash windows, 4 spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, Pool cottage, tennis court, double staff cottage, stabling for 5 horses and borehole water. Direct access to the vineyards to the horse and hiking trails. State-of -the-art security. For the connoisseur and investor this unique property is a heritage home in a prime position.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 1711160747568130

联系方式

分部：
Greeff Properties
代理经纪:
Marie Durr
+27 21 763 4120

联系方式

分部：
Greeff Properties
代理经纪:
Marie Durr
+27 21 763 4120

周边设施

周边设施
