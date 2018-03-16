Cape Town, 8001 - South Africa

房产描述

Set in one of the most desirable positions in Constantia on 10 395sqm's of glorious land is this magnificent Cape Dutch Homestead. Elegance and style typify the excellent standard throughout this luxuriously appointed Constantia residence overlooking the famous Groot Constantia wine farm embracing panoramic views of vineyards and mountains. Features are the high ceilings, sash windows, 4 spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, Pool cottage, tennis court, double staff cottage, stabling for 5 horses and borehole water. Direct access to the vineyards to the horse and hiking trails. State-of -the-art security. For the connoisseur and investor this unique property is a heritage home in a prime position.