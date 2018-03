房产描述

WATERFRONT 1.17-acre level lot on quiet CUL-DE-SAC in the prestigious LAKE NORMAN POINT COMMUNITY with STUNNING MAIN CHANNEL VIEWS and 304' of lake frontage. GREAT LOCATION in a quiet cul-de-sac. Rare find in The Point. Build your dream home with a PRIVATE PIER and ENJOY LAKE NORMAN LIVING! NOTE:Adjacent .92-acre lot (#3338789) is also for sale totaling 2.09 acres for your private estate! The Point is home to Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. All residents have a social membership at the Club.