高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥6,673,184
免费询盘

Loule, 8135-107 - Portugal

约¥6,673,184
原货币价格 $1,053,283
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

This striking two bedroom linked villa is located in a prime area within Vale do Lobo and is part of the Royal Golf Development. Set alongside the 12th fairway of the famous Royal Golf Course, this beautiful Albatross villa has impressive sweeping golf views and a contemporary design. The property covers three storeys with the ground floor being the main hub of the villa and the location of the living room with dining area and fully fitted and equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and includes and en suite bathroom, dressing room and also a private terrace. Downstairs in the basement there is plenty of extra space with a cloakroom, multipurpose room, a fully fitted and equipped laundry room, a wine cellar and access to a private garage. The exterior of the property is equally as spacious with a large terrace with barbecue area, gardens and an infinity swimming pool creating the ideal Algarve retreat.

Area: 233.55 (m²)

For more information, please visit this property website ­

MLS ID: F1708161441700009

联系方式

分部：
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
代理经纪:
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
+351 289 035 465

联系方式

分部：
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
代理经纪:
LUXIMO'S - Luxury Real Estate Specialists Worldwide
+351 289 035 465

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_