Loule, 8135-107 - Portugal

This striking two bedroom linked villa is located in a prime area within Vale do Lobo and is part of the Royal Golf Development. Set alongside the 12th fairway of the famous Royal Golf Course, this beautiful Albatross villa has impressive sweeping golf views and a contemporary design. The property covers three storeys with the ground floor being the main hub of the villa and the location of the living room with dining area and fully fitted and equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and includes and en suite bathroom, dressing room and also a private terrace. Downstairs in the basement there is plenty of extra space with a cloakroom, multipurpose room, a fully fitted and equipped laundry room, a wine cellar and access to a private garage. The exterior of the property is equally as spacious with a large terrace with barbecue area, gardens and an infinity swimming pool creating the ideal Algarve retreat.Area: 233.55 (m²)

