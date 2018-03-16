房产描述

This spectacular waterfront estate is a rare find on the private sandy beach in the exclusive Coral Cay community in Huntington Harbour. Truly an extraordinary coastal property, 16951 Coral Cay Lane is located at the end of a picturesque, deep-water bay and offers unobstructed views of the cove, adjacent channels, and spectacular sunsets. This stunning home offers 4,200 sq. ft. of custom living space, including 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room. The elegant entry showcases sweeping waterviews, the open floor plan, high-ceilings, casual living room with fireplace, and numerous upgrades. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with a six-burner stove, Thermador double oven, a large breakfast island, rich granite counters, and opens into the formal dining area with breathtaking views overlooking the bay. Floor to ceiling glass allows for ample sunlight to bathe the lower level in natural light. Enjoy incomparable panoramic sunset views from your entertainer's patio, complete with sunken fire pit and built-in seating. A stroll through this charming neighborhood offers glimpses of beautifully manicured yards and unique homes designed with unrivaled architecture and craftsmanship. Tennis courts are a short stroll away and your own boat dock awaits in the Marina. Residents also enjoy the safety and security that the 24-hour guard gate affords. This dream home presents a rare opportunity to own a jewel in one of the most prestigious communities in the city.