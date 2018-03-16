State Amsterdam Bouwnummer 263 Ong

房产描述

STATE AMSTERDAM



Iconic. That is STATE Amsterdam. A striking building that rises in the Amstelkwartier. And that soon everyone knows, where everyone knows what it stands and ... dreams about. Inspired by the architecture of Flatiron Building in New York City. A world-famous skyscraper, due to its sharp triangular shape with decorative façade in neo-renaissance style.



SEMI-PENTHOUSE 'THE IRON SUITE'

AT THE SEMI-PENTHOUSE 'THE IRON SUITE' you literally have the CITY and the AMSTEL at your feet. From the living room you look through the large glass windows over the breathtaking, almost panoramic view (from south, west to east). This transparency is characteristic of the entire apartment. The apartment has a living space of 190 m2.

Through the spacious hall you can go directly to the living area where you will experience lots of light and space. The kitchen (28 m²) offers space for both a spacious kitchen layout and a cozy dining table with a view of the Amstel. The terrace of no less than 20m², located on the west, is accessible directly from the living room and offers a beautiful view of the same Amstel. Optionally, it is also possible to directly enter the terrace from the kitchen. The first living area of ​​45m² is the heart of the house wing that gives access to both the kitchen, the "nose" and the terrace. In the "nose" of the apartment, where you have another 27 m² of extra living space with large storey high windows, your first rank is overlooking Amsterdam with an ever-changing skyline.

The wing where the bedrooms are positioned can also be reached via the hall. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with space for a shower, bath, toilet and double sink. In the hall that gives access to the two other bedrooms is a third separate toilet and access to the small terrace. This terrace has the morning sun and offers a view over the Watergraafsmeer and in the distance even the Markermeer. The two bedrooms of 14m² and 11m² respectively make use of the second bathroom with an arrangement for a shower or bath and room for a double sink.

In addition to your storage room, there is also a storage room of approximately 5 m² in the basement. In addition, there is a shared bicycle parking facility in which 5 private places are available for you.

In the parking garage there is 1 parking space reserved for you which you can buy at the apartment.



NEW YORK MEETS AMSTERDAM

The STATE residential tower is Amsterdam's newest landmark with its height of no less than 70 meters. A statement of 22 floors that no one can ignore. With the owner-occupied apartments from the tenth floor and a breathtaking view of Amsterdam and the Amstel.



AMSTLE QUARTER

State will soon shine in the Amstelkwartier. A new part of Amsterdam - between Zuid and Watergraafsmeer - right on the Amstel. Near the center, surrounded by greenery and water. An unrivaled location with trendy hotspots, authentic places and historic buildings. The contours are already visible. A real Amsterdam neighborhood in development. Where children play wonderfully and sports enthusiasts run in the new city park along the Amstel. Where others settle down on car-free parkland to peer over the water or watch the rowers. Discover beer café Hesp, nature and recreation area Amstelscheg and café-restaurants Dauphine and the IJsbreker; there is plenty to experience.



CLOSE BY

Due to the central location you are quickly on the way towards the center (15 min.), The A10 motorway (5 min.), Schiphol (15 min.) And the green pastures of the Green Heart (30 min.). With the bike you are in the Museum Quarter, on the Dam, the Albert Cuyp or in the Pijp. The Amstelstation is within walking distance. In short: a unique living environment for modern world citizens with an active life, who also want to fully enjoy peace and space.



QUALITY AND SUSTAINABILITY STAND FORTH

Project STATE is extremely sustainable and energy efficient. With an EPC of 0.15, STATE is 100% climate neutral.



In addition to the advantage of lower energy costs, an energy-efficient apartment also ensures higher borrowing capacity and lower interest rates.

Be well informed about discounts, mortgage and other financial solutions. There is certainly a profit for you to achieve. We are happy to inform you about this.



PARKING PLACE AUTO

Parking space in garage parking accessible through speedgate. A beautiful looking corridor accompanies you to the entrance hall of STATE.



Optionally, the parking spaces can be equipped with an electric charging point.



MOTOR PARKING PLACE

Motor car park in storage garage dimensions 1.5 x 2.5. Only for residents living in STATE.



The non-binding information shown on this website is com