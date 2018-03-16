Royan, 17200 - France

房产描述

Ideally located near Mortagne-sur-Gironde, in a wonderful setting, this beautiful property of 7 ha consists of a maison de maître, 4 gîtes and vasts outbuildings. Offering around 255 m² of living space, the maison de maître includes an entrance hall, sitting room with fireplace, drawing room, kitchen / dining room, laundry, 4 bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room) and 3 bath/shower rooms. There is also a huge cellar of 116 m². Attached to the main house, there are two gites, one of 108 m² (sitting room, kitchen, small drawing room, shower room with toilet and, upstairs, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and WC), the other of 40 m² (living room with open kitchen, bedroom and bathroom / wc). It would be possible to bring together these 3 accommodations to form a large family home of about 400 m². The other two cottages are in a separate annexe, near the pool. Offering about 122 m², the 3rd cottage consists of a large living room with open kitchen area, 2 bedrooms and bathroom / wc. The 4th cottage (80 m2) includes a living room, a kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The property has large outbuildings including a barn of 266 m² with horse boxes (beautiful views of the surrounding countryside) and a building offering 220 m² on 2 levels to develop plus a fitted and heated office of 47 m². With its outdoor arena and about 3 ha of meadows, the property is ideal for horses. In general, it would lend itself to many projects (large family property, B&B / gîtes, etc ...), and could even be divided. Superb estate!