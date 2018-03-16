Marrakesh, 40000 - Morocco

房产描述

Set in a large nobleman’s house in the best area of the ancient Marrakech Medina. The architecture is contemporary, open and curvy, and it blurs the boundaries between hotel and home, and even work space. The interior design is seductive and gives sumptuous nods and winks to everything that is traditionally and authentically Moroccan. The style is 5 star yet it is also relaxed- attention to detail is carried through every inch of the house & through all of the services. Great business opportunity - Contact us for more details.