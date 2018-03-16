高端地产新闻
在售 - Marrakesh, Morocco - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Marrakesh, 40000 - Morocco

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2873
    平方英尺

房产描述

Set in a large nobleman’s house in the best area of the ancient Marrakech Medina. The architecture is contemporary, open and curvy, and it blurs the boundaries between hotel and home, and even work space. The interior design is seductive and gives sumptuous nods and winks to everything that is traditionally and authentically Moroccan. The style is 5 star yet it is also relaxed- attention to detail is carried through every inch of the house & through all of the services. Great business opportunity - Contact us for more details.

MLS ID: F1711011839700006

联系方式

分部：
Kensington Luxury Properties
代理经纪:
Kensington Marrakech
+212 524 42 22 29

