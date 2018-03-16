145 Useppa Is

房产描述

Imagine casting off on a boat, sailing to an exclusive island, leaving all the hectic realities of the mainland behind, and escaping to a slice of Floridian paradise. Welcome to Useppa Island, a renowned tropical isle which Conde Naste considers one of the top 25 true island retreats in the world. Magnificently perched along the Intracoastal Waterway, this three-bedroom estate overlooks sweeping water views. Providing a coveted .62 acres of privacy and tranquility, you’ll cherish the additional lot on the property. Before even stepping inside, yachtsman will appreciate the deep-water dockage, suitable for vessels up to 130 ft + with electric and water. The home is designed for family gatherings as well as corporate getaways. Enter the three-story residence with open floor plan and striking vistas north, east, south, and west. Stately open beamed wood ceilings merge with exquisite craftsmanship and architectural details for an island-style ambiance. Entertain friends and loved ones within the expansive living room, cozy as can be with gas fireplace. Cook your freshly caught pompano in the chef’s kitchen. Enjoy saltwater breezes on the patio before immersing yourself in the large interior sauna. Useppa Club’s membership includes sailing, boating, croquet, fine dining and a friendly community you won’t find anywhere else. Useppa Island is only minutes away from world famous, world class fishing in Boca Grande Pass and the islands of Boca Grande, Cabbage Key, Captiva, Sanibel and Pine Island.