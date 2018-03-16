高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Captiva, United States - ¥19,000,464
免费询盘

Captiva, 33924 - United States

145 Useppa Is

约¥19,000,464
原货币价格 $2,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4333
    平方英尺 (0.62 英亩)

房产描述

Imagine casting off on a boat, sailing to an exclusive island, leaving all the hectic realities of the mainland behind, and escaping to a slice of Floridian paradise. Welcome to Useppa Island, a renowned tropical isle which Conde Naste considers one of the top 25 true island retreats in the world. Magnificently perched along the Intracoastal Waterway, this three-bedroom estate overlooks sweeping water views. Providing a coveted .62 acres of privacy and tranquility, you’ll cherish the additional lot on the property. Before even stepping inside, yachtsman will appreciate the deep-water dockage, suitable for vessels up to 130 ft + with electric and water. The home is designed for family gatherings as well as corporate getaways. Enter the three-story residence with open floor plan and striking vistas north, east, south, and west. Stately open beamed wood ceilings merge with exquisite craftsmanship and architectural details for an island-style ambiance. Entertain friends and loved ones within the expansive living room, cozy as can be with gas fireplace. Cook your freshly caught pompano in the chef’s kitchen. Enjoy saltwater breezes on the patio before immersing yourself in the large interior sauna. Useppa Club’s membership includes sailing, boating, croquet, fine dining and a friendly community you won’t find anywhere else. Useppa Island is only minutes away from world famous, world class fishing in Boca Grande Pass and the islands of Boca Grande, Cabbage Key, Captiva, Sanibel and Pine Island.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: F1711160035700014

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Krista Potthast-Haynes, P.A.
941.759.3796

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Krista Potthast-Haynes, P.A.
941.759.3796

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_