1 Dorset Road

房产描述

For more information visit the website: http://1.dorsetroad.cve.io/ Expansive three-storey family home on substantial 2,042m2 absolute waterfront landholding with breathtaking 270-degree Middle Harbour panorama. Nestled in a serene peninsula cul-de-sac next to Northbridge Golf Club and virgin native bushland. North-south championship sized synthetic grass tennis court, pool, sauna, private mooring for 27 foot boat. Perfect for large families, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 powder rooms, including large master suite and private guest/au pair suite with own entry. Glass-embraced living and dining space with wet bar, sitting room, generous study/TV retreat, casual dining space with solid granite Ilve gas kitchen. Large lower-level billiard room with full second kitchen, workshop/fitness room. Low-maintenance grounds with a series of balconies, terraces and tiered native gardens meandering to the waterfront. DLUG plus car space with lift, wine cellar, zoned ducted a/c, alarm, hardwood floors, plantation shutters. Wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, soaring atrium entryway, vast storage, ducted vacuuming. Moments to village cafés, Northbridge Plaza shopping centre, local schools, Northbridge Baths, 10 mins to Chatswood, 15 mins to CBD. For sale via Expressions of Interest Inspect: By appointment or as advertised