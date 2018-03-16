高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Northbridge, Australia - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Northbridge, 2063 - Australia

1 Dorset Road

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

For more information visit the website: http://1.dorsetroad.cve.io/ Expansive three-storey family home on substantial 2,042m2 absolute waterfront landholding with breathtaking 270-degree Middle Harbour panorama. Nestled in a serene peninsula cul-de-sac next to Northbridge Golf Club and virgin native bushland. North-south championship sized synthetic grass tennis court, pool, sauna, private mooring for 27 foot boat. Perfect for large families, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 powder rooms, including large master suite and private guest/au pair suite with own entry. Glass-embraced living and dining space with wet bar, sitting room, generous study/TV retreat, casual dining space with solid granite Ilve gas kitchen. Large lower-level billiard room with full second kitchen, workshop/fitness room. Low-maintenance grounds with a series of balconies, terraces and tiered native gardens meandering to the waterfront. DLUG plus car space with lift, wine cellar, zoned ducted a/c, alarm, hardwood floors, plantation shutters. Wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings, soaring atrium entryway, vast storage, ducted vacuuming. Moments to village cafés, Northbridge Plaza shopping centre, local schools, Northbridge Baths, 10 mins to Chatswood, 15 mins to CBD. For sale via Expressions of Interest Inspect: By appointment or as advertised

MLS ID: F1711160839700010

联系方式

分部：
Ken Jacobs
代理经纪:
Martin Ross
02 9328 1422

联系方式

分部：
Ken Jacobs
代理经纪:
Martin Ross
02 9328 1422

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_