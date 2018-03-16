Barbizon, 77630 - France

房产描述

This beautiful property dating from the late 17th century and remodelled in the 18th century is in the immediate vicinity of Fontainebleau state forest and Barbizon, “the painter’s village”. In the typical regional architectural style and featuring a stone facade and small traditional roof tiles, it offers about 500 sqm of living space including double-facing living/reception rooms opening onto the leafy garden, and 10 bedrooms on the upper floors. The property also includes a partially renovated near 80 sqm gardener’s lodge, a swimming pool and a former barn used as a garage. Set in about one hectare of walled grounds boasting centennial trees and an old vegetable garden. Interior refurbishment is required to exploit the full potential. More details by request.