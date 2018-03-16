Paris, 75015 - France

房产描述

Balard - Lourmel. This peaceful apartment is on the second floor of a relatively recent building in a convenient location near all amenities. Offering 123 sqm of bright living space, it includes a double living/reception room opening onto a wide south-facing balcony benefiting from no facing neighbours, a fitted and equipped kitchen, four bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and two separate toilets. With one basement parking space and two cellars. The residence is accessible to persons of reduced mobility, has a caretaker and is equipped with a lift.