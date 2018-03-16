733 Park Avenue 5th Floor, New York, New York Counties, New York State

房产描述

With all principal rooms facing west onto Park Avenue, this elegant Full Floor, 9 room apartment is designed for gracious living and entertaining.



With all principal rooms facing west onto Park Avenue, this elegant full floor, 9 room apartment is designed for gracious living and entertaining. A private elevator landing opens to the spacious gallery which leads to the bright corner living room and handsome, adjoining mahogany paneled library. The formal dining room with a gorgeous inlaid wood floor is well suited for grand dinner parties. Completing the entertaining space is a stunning, bronze glass and natural stone powder room.



The kitchen is a home chef's dream. No detail was overlooked in the double windowed, custom designed, eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line cabinetry, appliances and conveniences. A separate laundry room, staff room with full bath, and service/storage room completes this area.



The private bedroom wing includes three gracious bedrooms and private bathrooms. The corner Master Suite has sunny Park Avenue views and includes a smartly designed home office, dressing room with commodious walk in closets, and stunning marble bath with a double sink, large soaking tub, separate steam shower stall, and private commode area. The two additional bedrooms were designed with generous closets, custom storage, and wide views across 71st Street.

733 Park Avenue is a full service, white glove residence with full time door and elevator staff. The building is situated near museums, schools, shops and fine restaurants. There is a modern fitness room, private refrigerated wine cellar, and dedicated storage space for each apartment. This exceptional home should not be missed.



Please note that for technical reasons, the property's location on the map is not exact. Please contact us for further details.



Location



Upper East Side



