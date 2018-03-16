34 Maple Street, San Francisco, California

房产描述

An opportunity to own one of the finest homes in San Francisco. This exclusive one of a kind home is located on one of the most prestigious streets in San Francisco. On a private cul-de-sac in Presidio Heights, it embraces the entire corner block. Pulling up to the extended driveway, through a beautiful automatic gate, one is immediately struck by the sweeping grounds revealing a serene flat park-like setting complete with beautiful landscaping, flowering gardens, mature trees and lush lawns. From the driveway, there is access to a large four car garage and ample parking for an additional five or more cars on the secure and private driveway.



This extraordinary home sits on over a quarter of an acre of land and boasts close to 12,000 square feet of living space. It overlooks and borders the Presidio greenery and offers the ultimate in privacy and views.



A masterpiece built exclusively for the prominent Mary A. Huntington in 1910. The renowned architect Hermann Barth designed this spectacular home with unparalleled quality, scope and scale with attention to detail highlighting the fine artistry and workmanship. Custom finishes complete each space while providing comfort and elegant design.



The high ceilings and abundance of windows and glass doors opening to the exterior fill this home with light and warmth. From the bay views and lush green vistas, it is welcoming, inviting and breathtaking in every way.



The timeless architectural detail includes high ceilings, hardwood floors, wood panelled walls, coffered ceilings, beamed ceilings, dentil mouldings, wainscoting, crown mouldings, intricate ceiling mouldings, large picture windows, leaded glass bay windows, arched ceilings, exterior corbels, large pocket doors and fabulous light fixtures.



Remodelled and expanded by the current owner in 1994, it offers modern amenities and still retains the beauty and elegance from the era in which it was built.



This grand scale home is the ultimate family home for someone who loves to entertain at the highest possible quality.



Walk to Julius Kahn Park and Playground and close proximity to prestigious schools, Sacramento Street shopping district and transportation. Significant homes of this calibre and architectural integrity seldom come on the market. An opportunity of a lifetime and surely not to be missed.



9 + car parking, elevator to all four floors, views of the Presidio and partial Bay views, 9 bedrooms, au pair and staff quarters with 3 bedrooms, master sitting room, 6 full remodelled bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, stone entrance, grand formal entry with wrought iron staircase, formal living room, formal dining room, large sitting room/foyer, impressive remodelled eat-in kitchen with extensive pantry, guest kitchen on first floor, family room, sunken family room/media room adjacent to the kitchen, exercise room, huge walk-out 665 square foot deck, smaller deck, 4 fireplaces, skylights, laundry room on bedroom floor, laundry on first floor, secondary staircase, wine room, huge mechanical room, large 890 square foot four car garage with interior access and 12 foot ceilings, parking for additional 5 cars on driveway with automatic gate, tradesman entrance, large storage room, garden shed, security system with cameras, Panasonic phone system, cable ready, custom window treatments, skylights.



Large landscaped private backyard/garden with lush lawn, sprinklers, irrigation, illumination, flagstone pathway, brick patio, brick walls, fountain, a colourful assortment of blooming plants, manicured box hedges and mature trees. The back yard can be accessed from the first and second floors. Front garden lush lawns with sprinklers, illumination and mature trees. Exceptional spacious landscaped brick patio on the Jackson street side of the house.



