000 Route 287

731 acres of prime recreational land located in the heart of Lycoming County, PA. This large property offers excellent hunting with abundant wildlife including deer, bear, turkey and a variety of small game. Bring your ATV's or side by side and enjoy riding on the numerous trails throughout the property. Come build your dream cabin or home! All oil, gas and mineral rights along with timber are being retained by the seller. Property also listed with all OGMS and timber conveying to buyer, See MLS # WB-75315. Contact Mike Richardson Jr. at 570-419-0788 for more details.