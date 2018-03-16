Deeth, NV, 89823 - United States

The magnificent North Starr Ranch comprises 3,500± acres known for the finest mule deer hunting in the West. A hunter?s and outdoorsmen?s paradise, North Starr Ranch?which borders National Forest and the Ruby Mountains?abounds with limitless opportunities for recreation: hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and beyond. Improvements include a 100 foot long horse barn and large hay barn, complemented by a 5,074± square foot main home, 2 wells and abundant water. Additionally, North Starr Ranch is utilized as a seasonal cow/calf cattle ranch, making it a complete turn-key operation.