237 Lily Pond Lane

MLS #4648119- Exquisite Dorset Hollow 100 acre Country Side Residence that inspires... the air breathes... the skies promise... the lush gardens protect or open for four season's pleasure... a sense of permanent presence through reclaimed architectural antiquities: hand selected native ash flooring... an 18th C. Belgium limestone mantel surrounds the oversized Count Rumford fireplace... Three Barn Frames & board unite... Slate Roofs... Period Greek stone tile floored entry & morning room! This 2005 collaborate effort of an artist and architect approached with the sense of Summer Greenery creating summer rooms under distinctive perspectives... while Winter opens to vast mountain views! The gourmet chef's kitchen offers custom cabinetry that sets the frame for AGA and Island cookery boasting easy clean up and appropriate storage. OPEN Living / Dining focus on amazing fireplace... a spiral staircase leads to the Primary Family suite boasts breathtaking mountain views... Separate guest wing of bedrooms...Private Office Grandeur... the baths plush in fine fixture & tile detail, steam shower & separate tubs. Lower level family, media and gym areas... oversized three bay attached barn ... raised bed vegetable gardens and utility barn. East and West screened summer rooms. Textured stone leading to ancient boards... each creative step opens to unmatched vistas over spring fed ponds and trails meandering. Geothermal efficiency for 5 plus bedrooms... Representing Dorset Hollow Life Perfection!