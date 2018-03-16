Saint-germain-en-laye, 78100 - France

FOR SALE-SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE-Ursulines sector, 10 mins from the RER A line, in a luxury residence with elevator (1983), quiet and well-lit apartment on the 4th floor. The 1,237.85 sq ft of surface area is laid out as follows: hall with cupboards, a lounge/dining room opening out onto two balconies (terraces) overlooking the green surroundings. Fitted and equipped kitchen-diner, three bedrooms including a master suite with a full bathroom, two wash rooms and a toilet. Clear views of the garden with no overlook. This property also comes with two cellars and 2 basement parking spaces. Good condition, numerous cupboards and near the town center schools and shops. Charges EUR310/month. Fees payable by the Seller. Your BARNES contact: Aude NobÃ©court +33 (0)6 88 75 60 10