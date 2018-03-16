高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint-germain-en-laye, France - ¥7,318,669
Saint-germain-en-laye, 78100 - France

约¥7,318,669
原货币价格 €940,000
公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1238
    平方英尺

FOR SALE-SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE-Ursulines sector, 10 mins from the RER A line, in a luxury residence with elevator (1983), quiet and well-lit apartment on the 4th floor. The 1,237.85 sq ft of surface area is laid out as follows: hall with cupboards, a lounge/dining room opening out onto two balconies (terraces) overlooking the green surroundings. Fitted and equipped kitchen-diner, three bedrooms including a master suite with a full bathroom, two wash rooms and a toilet. Clear views of the garden with no overlook. This property also comes with two cellars and 2 basement parking spaces. Good condition, numerous cupboards and near the town center schools and shops. Charges EUR310/month. Fees payable by the Seller. Your BARNES contact: Aude NobÃ©court +33 (0)6 88 75 60 10

MLS ID: A-63799

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES YVELINES
代理经纪:
BARNES YVELINES
+33 (0)1 55 61 92 88

