在售 - Calabasas, CA, United States - ¥34,839,464
Calabasas, Calabasas, CA, 91302 - United States

25400 Prado De Las Fresas

约¥34,839,464
原货币价格 $5,499,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室
  • 6756
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite Ultra-Private Italian Villa on one-of-a-kind ~ acre lot within the exclusive gated community, ?The Oaks? of Calabasas. This magnificent estate offers 5 bedrooms, 6 ~ baths, designer window treatments, intricate carved built-ins, granite accenting, Mar Siena travertine, surround sound system, and custom lighting. Artisan quality finishes are highlighted by dramatic high ceilings, providing a sense of unmatched scale and volume. The grand entrance foyer leads to the den/library, one of two staircases, spacious master suite with sitting area, expansive great room, separate entrance guest quarters, and an open gourmet kitchen looking out to private mountain views. The rear grounds are lush with breathtaking landscaped gardens, multiple fire-pits, a large barbeque area, putting green, sports court and dramatic cabana overlooking the tranquil pool and spa.

房产特征

  • 游泳池
  • 壁炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Tomer Fridman
3109263777

