高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Boston, MA, United States - ¥18,341,562
免费询盘

Midtown, Boston, MA, 02111 - United States

1 Avery St

约¥18,341,562
原货币价格 $2,895,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 2036
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare Penthouse at The Ritz Carlton Residences. This premiere floor plan features generous open concept living and dining, a top of the line kitchen and a powder room. Bedrooms feature great closet space and en-suite bathrooms with glass enclosed shower (Master). Take delight of the beautiful views, extending from the Boston Commons to the Harbor Islands, and spectacular sunset through the twelve foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy all the perks of living at one of Boston's most sought after full five start service residence. The Ritz Carlton Residences features 24-hour concierge, valet service and uniformed doorman. Unit includes two valet parking and sixty hours of guest parking per month.

房产特征

  • 电梯
  • 景观
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Antonio Khoury
7813851695

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Antonio Khoury
7813851695

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_