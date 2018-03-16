1 Avery St

房产描述

Rare Penthouse at The Ritz Carlton Residences. This premiere floor plan features generous open concept living and dining, a top of the line kitchen and a powder room. Bedrooms feature great closet space and en-suite bathrooms with glass enclosed shower (Master). Take delight of the beautiful views, extending from the Boston Commons to the Harbor Islands, and spectacular sunset through the twelve foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy all the perks of living at one of Boston's most sought after full five start service residence. The Ritz Carlton Residences features 24-hour concierge, valet service and uniformed doorman. Unit includes two valet parking and sixty hours of guest parking per month.