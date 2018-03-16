140 Shawmut Ave

房产描述

Direct elevator access three bedroom home being offered in luxury new South End condo project, The Lucas. Offering a layout that perfectly balances being both an entertaining and a family home, the large 1,859 sf floor plan boasts living/dining/kitchen great room with gas fireplace, Thermador appliance package, warm and welcoming front entry, two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, and a master suite with ample closet space. Great storage throughout and smart-home-ready, the condo is beautiful in scale, style, and finish. Be the first to occupy in this architecturally significant, concierge, professionally managed building featuring a Club Room with outdoor patio, gym, and daytime concierge. Rental parking offsite for one car prepaid through 10/31/2019.