待售 - Boston, MA, United States - ¥11,245,690
South End, Boston, MA, 02118 - United States

140 Shawmut Ave

约¥11,245,690
原货币价格 $1,775,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 1859
    平方英尺

房产描述

Direct elevator access three bedroom home being offered in luxury new South End condo project, The Lucas. Offering a layout that perfectly balances being both an entertaining and a family home, the large 1,859 sf floor plan boasts living/dining/kitchen great room with gas fireplace, Thermador appliance package, warm and welcoming front entry, two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, and a master suite with ample closet space. Great storage throughout and smart-home-ready, the condo is beautiful in scale, style, and finish. Be the first to occupy in this architecturally significant, concierge, professionally managed building featuring a Club Room with outdoor patio, gym, and daytime concierge. Rental parking offsite for one car prepaid through 10/31/2019.

房产特征

  • 健身室
  • 电梯
  • 对讲机
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉

上市日期: 2018年3月5日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Matt Cloutier
6178271512

